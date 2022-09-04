"The Whale" from director Darren Aronosky, known for films such as "Requiem for a Dream" or "Black Swan," premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival with a six-minute standing ovation. Check out when you can watch Brendan Fraser’s big return.

The 2022 Venice International Film Festival started this weekend, and the first reviews from some of the most anticipated movies are coming in. After a mild reception to Noah Baumbach’s The White Noise and a positive one for Cate Blanchett's TÁR, Darren Aronosky’s The Whale received a six-minute standing ovation.

The Whale, based on a play of the same name written by Samuel D. Hunter (who also wrote the script), is Brendan Fraser’s return to major films after he walked away from Hollywood when he suffered abuse. The press is calling it the "The Brenaissance,” and, after the first reviews came in, it’s clear that the actor will be in contention for Best Actor at the upcoming Oscars.

Alongside Fraser, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau and Sathya Sridharan complete the cast. If you want to watch this movie, check out here when it is coming to theaters and everything you need to know.

When is The Whale coming out in the United States?

After its premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday (Sept. 4), the movie will also have a screening at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. There, Fraser is set to receive the Tribute Award for Performance.

However, the movie will be released in theaters in the United States on December 9, 2022, just in time for competing in the upcoming awards season. The Whale follows the story of Charlie (Fraser), a morbidly obese English teacher, who is depressed and suicidal. However, the only thing who keeps him somewhat connected to life is the desire to connect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink).

While critics have pointed out that many parts of the film feels cheesy or that the movie lacks honesty, all of them have praised Fraser for its moving performance. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese’s feature, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).