The critically acclaimed “The White Lotus” will return with its second season tonight (Oct. 30th). Here, check out the time and on what channel to watch the premiere.

Fresh from 10 wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards, “The White Lotus” will return with its second season and a new location: Sicily. The anthology series, created by Mike White, will follow a new group of guests in a luxury resort, with the connection to its previous season through Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya.

After the critical acclaim, White decided to make “The White Lotus” an anthology series, instead of a limited series as it was first conceived. This time the story is set in Sicily, and filming took place at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace.

Apart from Coolidge, Jon Gries will return as Greg from the first season. The rest of the cast consist of Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Meghann Fahy. Check out here, when and where to watch the premiere.

The White Lotus Season 2 premiere: Time and how to watch

The first episode of Season 2 of “The White Lotus” will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 30th on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also stream it on HBO Max, if you already have a plan. The streaming service costs $9.99/month. A new episode will drop every Sunday.

White said to Vulture that the main theme of the season is gender roles, as well as friendships and love. One of the main conflicts will be between Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza’s characters, who are “frenemies” and jealous of one another.

On the other hand, Michael Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who will stay in the hotel with his elderly father (played by Abraham) and college graduate son (DiMarco). This three-generational family of men could (and surely will be) a source of conflict as well.