HBO’s The White Lotus had a big night at the 2022 Emmys, winning 10 awards. Thankfully for fans, the show will be an anthology series now and will have a second season. Here, check out everything you need to know about the next chapter.

‘The White Lotus’ was one of the biggest winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The series took home 10 statuettes (out of 20 nominations), including best limited series, Mike White for best writing and directing; Jennifer Coolidge as best supporting actress and Murray Bartlett as best actor in a limited series.

After the staggering success of the first season, showrunner Mike White decided to continue the show as an anthology series. The second season will follow a different cast, a new storyline and a new resort.

This time, the guests will be headed to Sicily. Production of the season took place at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. So, here, check out what we know about the second season of the murder mystery series, including cast, plot and release date.

The White Lotus Season 2: Who is part of the cast?

As White explained, “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back.” That said, there are two characters coming back: Jennifer Coolidge Tanya’s fresh from her first Emmy win, and Jon Gries as Greg.

However, the rest of the cast is game: Michael Imperioli (Sopranos) as Dominic Di Grasso, who will vacation along with his elderly father (played by F. Murray Abraham) and college graduate son (Adam DiMarco). Aubrey Plaza will also join the cast as Harper Spiller, a woman who arrives at the resort with her husband and his friends. Other stars confirmed are Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Meghann Fahy.

The White Lotus Season 2: Plot

The story is kept under wraps but, according to IndieWire, show creator White said to Vulture that the main theme of the season is gender roles. One of the main conflicts will be between Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza’s characters, who are “frenemies” and jealous of one another’s husbands and bank accounts.

When is The White Lotus Season 2 being released?

The second season will be back sooner than you think. First revealed by Variety, and then confirmed in the show’s official Instagram account, the show will be back in October. However, there is no specific day yet.