The Winchesters is the new prequel that will present the story of two iconic characters from Supernatural, the series starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. This time it will take us into the beginnings of the family, which are full of magic, problems and love. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

The Winchesters is the new project that The CW is betting on and it is no surprise that it is most likely to succeed and be renewed, since the mother series was one of the most watched of the network. Supernatural became a cult story and created a pretty solid base of fans who were left wanting more. Something that also happened with its own protagonists.

Jensen Ackles, who played Dean in the original, acknowledged that he was dying to know more about the story of his character's parents, who were originally played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. Production began in the spring and on April 29, Dannel Ackles announced that they had finished shooting the pilot in New Orleans.

The series is produced by Jensen and his wife Dannel, who also appeared on Supernatural as Sister Jo but in only a few episodes and as a guest actress. Both were fascinated with the story and decided that 15 seasons had been too little, so they set out to develop the story of two iconic characters of the series.

'The Winchesters' Cast

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger will star in the new story that involves a thousand family dramas. They will play Mary Campbell and John Winchester, parents of the famous brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. Jensen Ackles will return to once again voice his iconic character, Dean, as the narrator.

Despite having two main protagonists, the cast is quite large. Demetria McKinney will appear as Ada Monroe, the studious bookstore owner with an interest in the occult. Bianca Kajlich as John's mother, Millie Winchester. Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, a young apprentice hunter and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, an enthusiastic hunter.

'The Winchesters' Release date

The CW's new prequel will hit the small screen this fall. It is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 11. So it will be available to enjoy during Halloween. A great plan to share with friends. "That's a wrap! What a dream. Thanks to all our family new and old. #thewinchesters #spnfamily #neworleans", posted Danneel Ackles, the show's producer.

'The Winchesters' Plot

"After finishing season 15 of 'Supernatural,' we knew it wasn't over. Because as we say on the show. Nothing ever comes to an end, does it?. When Dannell and I formed Chaos Machine Productions we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, the origin story of 'Supernatural.' I always thought my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came about", Jensen confessed when talking about the series in an interview.

So we can get a small idea of its plot: a love story. Of course it will have problems, magic and many new creatures. In addition to the preview released by the network, they also provided a description of the characters we will meet:

Mary Campbell is 19 years old and has been fighting dark forces since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hunter considers leaving the family business until the disappearance of her father and the arrival of John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.

On the other hand, John has just returned from Vietnam, lucid and selfless, the veteran finds a new mission at home, where traces of his father's past lead him to a secret organization and a new war as a hunter.