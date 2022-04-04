The successful Netflix show based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series premiered episodes in December. However, Season 3 already begun its production. Here, check out what we know so far.

The Witcher Season 3: Possible release date and everything we know so far

Netflix’s medieval drama The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, has begun production for Season 3. Fans waited almost two years between Season 1, released in 2019, and Season 2, which dropped out last year. However, it seems that this time the waiting could be shorter.

The streaming platform confirmed that Season 3 started filming through the TV show's official Twitter account. While it’s not official, it’s believed that the production for the series is taking place in Hungary, thanks to Cavill’s recent Instagram posts.

The show, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is based on a nine-book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. If you can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next, here check out what we know so far about season 3 of The Witcher.

The Wither Season 3: Official Synopsis

Alongside with the first photo, Netflix revealed what fans can expect for the new batch of episodes:

As monarchs, wizards and beasts of the Continent vie with each other to capture her, Geralt hides Ciri from Cintra, determined to protect her newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy her. In charge of Ciri's magical education, Yennefer takes them to Aretuza's protected fortress, where he hopes to discover more about the girl's as-yet-unrevealed powers; Instead, they discover that they have arrived on a battlefield riddled with political corruption, black magic, and treachery. They must fight back and put it all on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

When is Season 3 of The Witcher coming out?

There’s no official date yet. However, as the first two seasons were released in December, it could be that this season also drops later this year in the same month. However, it’s also unlikely as the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, is also set to be released this year.

This new six-part prequel series will focus on the creation of the first Witcher. It will also follow the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres: a cosmic event that allowed different dimensions to briefly merge and bring magic to the Continent.