'The Witcher' Season 3 soundtrack: All the songs that appear in the Netflix series

The Witcher is back and it’s time to witness Henry Cavill‘s big farewell as Geralt of Rivia. The actor will be replaced in the fourth season by Liam Hemsworth, as he will be busy starring in Warhammer 40,000.

The Netflix series will premiere its new episodes on Thursday, June 29, but the third installment will be divided into two parts. The latter will be added to the catalog on July 27 this year, so we will have to wait a month.

The batches of episodes consist of eight episodes each, so there will be fourteen in total. Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey return once again to fight the ultimate battle. Here, check out the full soundtrack…

Who created Score for Season 3 – Vol 1 of The Witcher?

Joseph Trapanese is in charge of the score of the first part of the third season of The Witcher. The album is made up of melodies with hints of action, suspense, ballads and more.

The music producer is known for working on several major film projects, such as Oblivion, Lady and the Tramp, The Greatest Showman. It is not the first time he works with Netflix, as he was responsible for the music of Shadow and Bone.

The Witcher Season 3 – Vol 1: Complete Score

I Importune You (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:12)

A Time of Contempt (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (5:59)

Shaerrawedd (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (3:10)

Shaerrawedd Brawl (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:08)

Stay Together (4:22)

A Mission for You (2:07)

Changing Destiny Is a Weighty Business (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (3:07)

Extraordinary Things – Joey Batey (3:19)

Girl from Cintra (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) – Joseph Trapanese, Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli (3:49)

Vuilpanne (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (3:19)

Whispers of a Dozen Bounties (4:29)

Death Itself (1:15)

Let Me Guess, You Have a Plan? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:31)

He’s a Spoon (1:38)

Emhyr var Emreis (2:31)

Lessons in Smiling (1:07)

Aeschna (1:58)

She Was Gone (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (3:01)

You Sure About This? (3:53)

Alone at Last (1:35)

All Is Not As It Seems (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) – Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, GLOR1A, Josh Wellerman, Joseph Trapanese (3:40)

War is Brewing (3:35)

The Melange (A Witcher Tango) (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (4:31)

Serious Accusations (4:01)

Should Have Chosen a Side (1:38)

