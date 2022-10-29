Henry Cavill has announced that he won't come back for Season 4 of "The Witcher" as Geralt of Rivia. Instead, Liam Hemsworth will be taking the role. Here, check out the reasons for his exit.

While fans are still waiting for Season 3 of “The Witcher,” Netflix has confirmed that the show has been renewed for a fourth season… But without Henry Cavill. The actor will exit production and, a familiar face, will be taking the role of Geralt of Rivia in the fourth installment: Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, 32, is mostly known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games” trilogy. Most recently he starred in the romantic comedy “Isn't It Romantic” (2019) alongside Rebel Wilson, and he appeared in other action films such as "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016). He also starred in the “Most Dangerous Game” series, and will appear in Russell Crowe’s upcoming thriller “Poker Face.”

In a statement, the Australian actor, brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth, said that he was “over the moon” about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia, and praised Cavill, saying he was “honored” to follow his footsteps. However, many fans wonder why Cavill decided to leave production.

Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher in Season 4: What did the actor say?

In an Instagram post, Cavill confirmed the news with a statement. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote, before welcoming Hemsworth to the series.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

While the actor didn’t say why he had taken up the decision, the news comes just after he announced his official return as Superman for DC, five years after his last outing as the hero in “Justice League” (2017). He recently made a cameo in “Black Adam,” while taking an absence from The Witcher’s set. So, everything points to a scheduling conflict.