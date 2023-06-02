Tennis can be a grueling game, from four-hour matches to life on the road. Unlike NFL or Soccer there aren’t teammates to chat and have fun with. Usually, you are stuck with your trainers and if you are lucky family members.

That is why it’s important to have someone by your side when it matters most. Here are the wives and girlfriends of some of the best tennis stars in the world.

Brooklyn Decker – Andy Roddick

The great Andy Roddick has a rock that stands behind him through the ups and downs and that is American model and actress Brooklyn Decker. The couple have been married since 2009 and have two children.

Mai Yamauchi – Kei Nishikori

The very private couple of Mai Yamauchi and Kei Nishikori have been married since December 2020. The Tennis star and his camera-shy former model wife avoid all kinds of contact from the media and keep to themselves.

Jelena Ristic – Novak Djokovic

Jelena Ristic and Novak Djokovic met in 2005 while in high school. In 2014 they married and have children. Ristic has worked in human resources, branding, and marketing fields.

Elina Svitolina – Gaël Monfils

This power couple both are tennis players and they met in 2019. They share a joint account on Instagram, and after what appeared to be a breakup, the couple got back together in April of 2021.

Flavia Pennetta – Fabio Fognini

Another power Tennis couple, both Flavia Pennetta and Fabio Fognini shared the same physiotherapist. Pennetta was immediately attracted to Fognini and the couple began dating in 2014. They would marry in 2016.

Lili Paul Roncalli – Dominic Thiem

Lili Paul Roncalli is a dancer, circus performer, and contortionist. Coming from a performing arts family she began to date Dominic Thiem in 2020. The couple is private but also go for broke on Instagram.

Camille Ringoir – Milos Raonic

Belgian model Camille Ringoir began dating Milos Raonic in early 2019, and later married in 2022. Ringoir has done campaigns for Elle, Marie Claire, and Sports Illustrated.

Noura El Shwekh – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

The Swiss married Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a lavish ceremony in 2018 and they have two children. The couple is very private although El Shwekh is always at her husband’s side during key tennis tournaments.

Morgan Riddle – Taylor Fritz

The US star began dating Riddle in 2020, Riddle has a huge social media following and posts on YouTube and Tik Tok. Riddle has also acted on a NetFlix series.

Costeen Hatzi – Nick Kyrgios

Costeen Hatzi – Nick Kyrgios first began to show themselves during the 2022 Australian Open and later the couple got engaged. Kyrgios even has a tattoo with Hatzi’s name on it.

Ayan Broomfield – Frances Tiafoe

Broomfield, who went public with her relationship with Tiafoe in 2018, the actress played the body double of Venus Williams in the Oscar-winning film King Richard. The couple enjoy playing tennis and showcasing their affection for each other on social media.

Sophia Thomolla – Alexander Zverev

Sophia Thomolla and Alexander Zverev began dating after being first introduced by friends in 2020. Thomolla is an actress who has graced the cover of magazines and been on television shows in Germany. She is also the ex-girlfriend of goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Eugenia De Martino – Diego Schwartzman

The Argentine tennis star began dating De Martino in 2019, De Martino is a model and actress as well as entrepreneur having created a clothing brand Pek&Peky in 2021.

Maria Francisca Perello – Rafael Nadal

Nadal and Perello have been dating since 2005 and were married in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in 2022 and while Maria Francisca Perello is a very private person, what is known about her is that she has worked and works in insurance.

Kim Sears and Andy Murray

Kim Sears is an English Literature major who has painted and even written a book. She met Andy Murray in 2005 at a party and the two married that same year! The couple have four children.