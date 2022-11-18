The Wonder is the new drama by Florence Pugh and Sebastián Lelio that has viewers on edge with a plot full of suspense, mystery and even horror. Here, check out how to watch the movie in streaming.

The Wonder is the new adaptation by Argentinean Sebastián Lelio starring the acclaimed Florence Pugh. It is based on the novel by Emma Donoghue and focuses on the mission of the young Englishwoman, who is asked to become part of the surveillance of the little girl and discover what is behind this mystery.

Many critics have already given their verdict and one of them was Rolling Stone's David Fear, where he said "The success is largely due to Florence, Leilo's semi-experimental attempt at combining an old-fashioned melodrama, makes you feel like you're in an era you don't recognize".

Lelio, director of the new feature film, said in a recent interview that the plot "is about anecdotes. What we believe to be true, the stories we tell ourselves to survive and the conflict between science and miracles". Pugh was accompanied by several actors, including Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Kíla Lord Cassidy, David Wilmot and Ruth Bradley, among others.

When will The Wonder be available for streaming (at home)?

Florence Pugh's new film is now available to watch at home on the streaming platform, Netflix. The Wonder premiered on Wednesday, November 16 and so far has received several positive reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a rating of 85% according to reviews and 74% according to the audience score.

The story takes us to 1862, after the Great Famine, where a nurse named Lib Wright crosses England to reach a remote Irish community after being called to observe Anna O'Donnell, a girl who has not eaten a single meal since her eleventh birthday four months earlier.