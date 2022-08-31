Emma Donoghue’s ‘The Wonder’ will come to the silver screen thanks to a new adaptation starring Florence Pugh and directed by Sebastian Lelio. Here, check out everything we know so far about the movie such as plot, cast and release date.

The Wonder: Release date, cast, plot, and all we know about upcoming Florence Pugh's film

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh is currently filming "Dune: Part Two" alongside Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in Budapest. However, the actress has several releases for the last trimester of the year, including "Don’t Worry Darling" and Netflix’s "The Wonder."

The latter is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author behind “Room.” That novel also got a film adaptation directed by Leonard Ian Abrahamson and starring Brie Larson, who won an Oscar for the role in 2016.

This time, the direction is under Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio. Meanwhile, the script for "The Wonder" has been adapted by Alice Birch, who is also behind Sally Rooney’s adaptations of “Normal People” and “Conversation With Friends.” She worked closely with Donogue to bring this story to life. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Who is in the cast of The Wonder?

Rising Hollywood star Florence Pugh portrays the lead character. She will be accompanied by Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Brian F. O’Byrne and Ciaran Hinds.

What is The Wonder about?

The story follows Lib Wright, an English nurse who visits a young girl in 19th-century Ireland who claims to have starved herself for months and survived. Alongside journalist William Byrne (Burke), they will try to uncover what’s really happening.

When will The Wonder be released on Netflix?

The Wonder is set to premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 13. The film will be launched on Netflix in December, with a limited theatrical window in November. However, exact dates haven’t been confirmed.