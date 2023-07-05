These are the 4 best series to watch on Netflix according to AI

Netflix has established itself as one of the leading global streaming platforms. Its catalog has a wide selection of content, including both original productions and those with temporary licenses.

Given such diversity, we turned to ChatGPT to get their recommendation on the four best series available on the streaming service, which has great titles of its own such as The Witcher with Henry Cavill.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly popular and is not only used for scientific methods, but is now available to everyone. So, here are the four best series to watch on the service…

Top 4 Netflix series according to artificial intelligence

Stranger Things (2016 – 2024)

In first place is Stranger Things, a series that has captivated audiences of all ages since its launch. Set in the 1980s, this supernatural story follows the adventures of a group of friends as they face mysteries and dangers in their small town. With a unique blend of sci-fi, horror and nostalgia elements, it manages to keep us on the edge of our seats in every episode.

Money Heist (2017 – 2021)

In second place is La Casa de Papel, an exciting Spanish series that has gained international recognition. Following the adventures of a group of robbers led by an enigmatic character known as “The Professor”, the plot revolves around a meticulous plan to pull off the biggest heist of the Spanish Mint. With surprising twists and charismatic characters, it is a must-see for lovers of suspense and intrigue.

Narcos (2015 – 2017)

Third on our list is Narcos, a series that chronicles the events surrounding the rise and fall of drug cartels in Colombia and Mexico. Through an intense and action-packed narrative, the series portrays the lives of major drug traffickers and the struggle of law enforcement to stop them. With outstanding performances and an authentic setting, it has become a benchmark in the crime drama genre.

The Crown (2016 – 2023)

Finally, in the fourth place is The Crown, a historical series that explores the events and intrigues behind the gates of Buckingham Palace. Following the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the series immerses us in the challenges and responsibilities faced by the monarch, as well as the family and political tensions surrounding her. With impeccable production, masterful performances and careful attention to detail, it is a television gem not to be missed.