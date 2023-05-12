They Cloned Tyrone is one of the last movies Jamie Foxx made before the accident. The plot brings together several great actors and will soon arrive on one of the most popular streaming platforms, Netflix. The 55-year-old star continues to be hospitalized, so he will not be able to be present at the press conferences or at the premiere.

A few weeks ago it was announced that the actor had suffered a stroke while filming one of his upcoming movies, Back in Action, where he will share the screen with Cameron Diaz. Several media confirmed that he had to be resuscitated on the set and that he was quickly transferred to a clinic.

His family has assured that they are preparing for the worst, as his health condition continues to be very delicate and tends to worsen. They asked his fans to keep him in their prayers. It is the ideal moment to remember all the talent he possesses by watching one of his most recent works.

When will They Cloned Tyrone come to Netflix?

Jamie Foxx’s next film will join Netflix’s catalog on July 21 of this year and will portray a series of grisly events that thrust an unlikely trio on the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.

The actor will play Slick Charles and will be joined by John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Austin Freeman as Bespectacled Tech and Kiefer Sutherland as a character whose name has not yet been revealed.