'The Gray Man', based on the book of the same name by author Mark Greany, is Netflix's upcoming bet with a star studded cast, including Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Here, check out when its release date, the entire cast and plot.

'The Gray Man': Cast, release date and everything you need to know

While Netflix lost subscribers for the first time over a decade in the first quarter of 2022, the streaming platform hasn’t stopped betting on high quality productions with star studded casts. One of them, it’s the upcoming ‘The Gray Man’, an action thriller based on the New York Times bestseller book series of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The movie was directed by the Russo brothers, who have been behind some massive projects such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame, as well as ‘Cherry’ with Tom Holland. And the film stars two of Hollywood’s biggest names Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

With those names attached to the project it’s not entirely surprising that it is one of the biggest Netflix’s originals to date, with a budget of $200 million. And, with plenty of book material to adapt, it seems like the platform is planning to create a franchise. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project.

When is The Gray Man's release date?

The Gray Man will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in theaters on July 15. However, its theatrical release will only last a week, after which the film will become available only on streaming.

The Gray Man: Plot

The story follows Court Gentry, a former CIA spy specialized in infiltration and assassination who betrayed the organization. After he escaped prison, he started to work as a mercenary. However, he uncovers some incriminating evidence against the agency, and he is hunted by Lloyd Hansen, who will follow him across the globe.

Who is the cast of The Gray Man?

Blade Runner 2049 star Ryan Gosling will star as Gentry, while Chris Evans, who is reuniting with the Russo brothers, will play Lloyd Hansen in another take as a villain, as he did in ‘Knives Out’. With them, Ana de Armas (who also worked with the two) will play Agent Dani Miranda, who works with Hansen.

Billy Bob Thornton will play former handler Donald Fitzroy, while the rest of the cast consists of: Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, and DeObia Oparei.



