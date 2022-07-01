Thirteen Movies is the next production that brings Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell back to the big screen. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about this highly anticipated film.

Thirteen Lives is the new promise from acclaimed director Ron Howard -responsible for Angels & Demons, In the Heart of the Sea and A Beautiful Mind, among others- starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell. Howard was the producer of the acclaimed Tick, Tick.... Boom! so the bar is set pretty high for this new film.

This movie promises to be a film that once again demonstrates the power of human survival. The story will hit the big screen on June 29 and on August 5 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

The story was written by Don MacPherson and the screenplay is written by William Nicholson, who was responsible for Les Miserables, Gladiator, and Invincible/Unbroken. So we can expect a great script in the upcoming biographical survival film.

'Thirteen Lives' plot

The film will take us back to a real case that occurred in 2018. According to IMDb, A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.

On a Saturday, June 23, 2018, with a week to go before the start of a heavy rainy season, twelve school kids ranging in age from 11 to 16 years old, belonging to a soccer team called Wild Boars, and one of their coaches, Ekkaphon Chanthawong, 25, got together to train and then go for a hike in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand's Chiang Rai province. The experience used to be part of youth protocol: going deep into the cave and carving team names into the rock. It was just a bit of adventure with friends before heading home, but they got trapped.

The cave they moved into is part of a complex cave system that reaches up to ten kilometers in length and is located about a thousand meters below the mountain. The map is difficult, with passages no more than seventy centimeters wide, zigzagging and dark tunnels, and high paths that go up and down between claustrophobic stone walls. There the water, from time to time, seeps through these natural corridors, sometimes creating dangerous subway rivers, according to the Argentine media Infobae.

'Thirteen Lives' cast

The film brings together an all-star cast. Those who will be participating in this great production are Viggo Mortensen as Richard Stanton, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen, Joel Edgerton as Richard Harris (an anaesthetist), Sukollawat Kanarot as Saman Kunan, Thiraphat Sajakul as Anand, Sahajak Boonthanakit as Narongsak Osatanakorn, Vithaya Pansringarm as General Anupong Paochinda, Teeradon Supapunpinyo as Ekkaphon Chanthawong, Nophand Boonyai as Thanet Natisri, Tom Bateman as Chris Jewell, Paul Gleeson as Jason Mallinson, Lewis Fitz-Gerald as Vernon Unsworth and U Gambira as Kruba Boonchum.