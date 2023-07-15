This concert has become trending and is one of the most watched Hulu movies worldwide

Hulu has become one of the most popular streaming platforms in recent times, competing with giants such as Netflix and Prime Video. It has a catalog with hits such as The Bear and The Kardashians.

However, now it’s a massive concert film that shines within the service. It’s not the first time this band has produced such a title, as Amazon already owns one of these, which was titled The Making of Night Visions in 2014.

Imagine Dragons is the group led by Dan Reynolds that triumphs in all parts of the world and whose new movie, called Live in Vegas, is causing havoc among users of the platform.

Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas is the most watched concert on Hulu

It is not surprising that artists of great magnitude record their concerts and then turn them into a movie. The same happened with Taylor Swift and her Reputation Tour, which went straight to the Netflix catalog.

Now Imagine Dragons is the band that decided to re-release a production of this style. Live in Vegas is one of the most popular documentaries on Hulu this week and has made it into the top 10 worldwide.

The film, which was released on July 14, follows the American group and performances of their most popular hits during their current “Mercury Tour”, as well as showing old interviews. It also explores the development and ups and downs the band has gone through.