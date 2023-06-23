This film could dethrone Take Care of Maya from the top of the most-watched list on Netflix US

Extraction 2 is the number one most watched movie in the United States, while the second choice is Take Care of Maya, one of Netflix‘s most watched medical documentaries. Now, it is a title of Clint Eastwood that could take its place.

The film was directed by the 93-year-old actor himself in 2018, several years ago. The cast features a roster of A-list celebrities, including Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and Laurence Fishburne (The Walking Dead).

The production is a film related to crime and the cartel, known for drug trafficking in Mexico. Here, check out the title that has fascinated the users of the streaming platform this week…

This Clint Eastwood film could beat Extraction 2 and Take Care of Maya

In 2018, Clint Eastwood threw his hat in the ring again and not only directed The Mule, but also starred in it. The story moved Netflix users and managed to rank #3 in the top 10 in the United States.

“A 90 year old horticulturalist and Korean War veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel”, describes the official synopsis.

The main cast includes Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Dianne Wiest, Andy Garcia and Alison Eastwood. The film received one award and 10 nominations in total.