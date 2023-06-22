Choosing a good movie to watch sometimes can be overwhelming, but a good place to start is the most-watched list of the platforms. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you might be familiar with some of their biggest hits but… What is the most popular film of 2023 so far?

Actually, Netflix recently shared some changes on their methodology to know which are their most-watched series and movies. The platform now takes into account the views, which are the total hours viewed divided by the total runtime.

While the platform shares the most-watched titles per week, they don’t have an annual ranking. However, the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, does have one. Here, check out which 2023 movie has reigned on Netflix.

Netflix: The most-watched film of 2023 so far

Right now, the films “The Mother,” “Murder Mystery 2,” “Glass Onion,” and “AKA” are, in that order, the second to fifth most-watched films on Netflix this year. But which production reigns in first place as the most-watched on the streaming service? That title belongs to “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” starring Idris Elba.

The film arrived on Netflix in March, and it has been a total success. The movie, directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, and it’s the sequel of the BBC’s crime series Luther. It follows a detective who has politically incorrect methods. However, you can watch it without knowing the plot of the show. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkins.

‘The Fallen Sun’ follows John Luther (Elba), who is called to investigate the disappearance of a missing young man. However, the case will turn the detective’s life upside down. Suddenly, his misconduct in the police force is recognized, and he is arrested. But what seemed to be a common crime spirals out of control, and only Luther can stop the serial killer.