The 94th Annual Academy Awards will always be remembered as the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television. But why did he do it? Find out here.

Even if you're not a big fan of movies or showbusiness, and even if you weren't watching or were asleep; you must've heard what happened during the 94th Annual Academy Awards already. To sum it up: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Rock took the stage to present an award and crack a couple of jokes about those in attendance, as per usual. Then, he took a shot at Will's wife Jada— who shave her head to attend the ceremony— by telling her that he was looking forward to 'G.I. Jane 2.'

Everybody laughed at the joke— including Will, or so it seemed. Jada was clearly upset and then before you know it; Smith went on stage to slap Rock on what looked more like a bit or a scene from the Fresh Prince. People were still in disbelief but then Smith made it clear that he was angry about it, telling Rock to 'keep his wife's name out of his f**king mouth.'

Will Smith's Wife Jada Has Alopecia And Chris Rock Made A Joke About Her Hair

For those wondering what happened or why he got so mad about an innocent joke, well, turns out that it may not have been that innocent at all. Jada has struggled with alopecia for years and recently opened up about her condition:

“A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it,” Jada said in 2018, as quoted by People.

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald? It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it," Jada added.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," she said in an Instagram video from December 2021 "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

"So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide," Jada explained. "So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

Ironically, Smith received the Academy Award for 'Best Actor' just a handful of minutes later after the incident. He apologized to everyone— but Chris Rock— by stating that he has to love and protect his family. And, while we can't condone any sort of violence, that joke may have been slightly out of place. Who did wrong? Maybe both. You be the judge.