With NBC's drama 'This Is Us' airing its final season, 44-year-old actor Milo Ventimiglia has been planning his next project. Here, check out what he is doing next.

Milo Ventimiglia has found his new project after ‘This Is Us’, which is currently airing its sixth and final season. The 44-year-old actor has found his way into the hearts of America, with his portrayal of Jack Pearson in the beloved family drama.

Ventimiglia first conquered the small screen as the rebellious teenager Jess in the second season of ‘Gilmore Girls’. However, in the last six years, the actor has been part of the series alongside his TV wife Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca.

But with the series hitting an end, the actor is already planning his new project. The actor, who also owns a production company called DiViDe Pictures, has pitched another drama to NBC. However, this time things will get a little more 'sporty'.

‘This Is Us’ Ventimiglia has pitched a hockey drama to NBC

According to the report from The Hollywood Reporter, Ventimiglia has sold the drama script ‘Hometown Saints’ to NBC. The project will be produced by 20th Television, who also is behind ‘This Is Us’ and which has a overall deal with the actor's company.

The outlet states that this new project is about a retired hockey player, Billy Riedell, who struggles to figure out what to do and who he is after the end of his career. So, he will end up coaching a girl’s high school team in his Minnesota hometown.

It’s unclear if Ventimiglia will be involved as an actor. However, before that, Ventimiglia will also be appearing on Amazon Prime Video's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' which is coming back for its fourth season on February 18.