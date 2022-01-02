The final season of NBC's hit show 'This Is Us' will be premiering very soon. Here, check out the date and details about the season six.

NBC’s 'This Is Us' will come to an end this year. After five successful seasons, the highly acclaimed TV show will close the story of the Pearsons with a sixth season. And according to the creators, it won’t be an easy ride for fans.

During an interview with Deadline, the series creator Dan Fogelman said that he cried while writing the last season. “I was like, ‘Oh, God, what’s happening?’ The first time was when William died. That made me cry,’” he explained.

While it certainly is going to be sad for fans of the show, he promises the ending will answer the questions that they have been asked for. “We’ve had it very carefully mapped out. So, love it or hate it, we get to go out the way we’ve always planned on going out and executing the plan. I feel very confident in it, and I’m excited about this season.”

When does the new season of This Is Us start?

The premiere date for the sixth season of 'This Is Us' is January 4, 2022. The series will keep its Tuesday night 9 p.m. time slot. NBC promises a “largely uninterrupted run,” meaning fewer breaks and hiatuses between episodes.

In the series trailer, Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) contemplates losing her memory while some of the series’ scenes play in the background. “I'm not worried about forgetting the big stuff," she says at one pint. “It's the little things I'm not ready to let go of yet.”

During its run on NBC, the series has received critical acclaim including Golden Globe nominations as Best Television Series (Drama). Sterling K. Brown has received several awards for his work on the show, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.