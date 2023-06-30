This movie is trending on social media and you can watch it for free online

Social media are usually one of the main sources through which people find out about new news related to the film industry. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is one of the film that was trending there until recently.

[Watch Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe free online in the US]

Set in 1987 Texas, the story follows two Mexican-American teenagers, Aristotle Mendoza and Dante Quintana, their friendship and their struggles with racial and ethnic identity, sexuality and family relationships.

The cast of the story, based on the novel by Benjamin Alire Saenz, is full of big stars. Eva Longoria is one of them, who plays Soledad Quintana. Max Pelayo is Aristotle and Reese Gonzales is Dante.

How to watch ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ online free

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe hit the big screen on September 9 last year and since then, many readers have flocked to theaters to see the adaptation of one of their favorite books.

Now, the film has finally hit a streaming platform and for free. It is currently available to stream on Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.