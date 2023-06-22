This movie promises to dethrone Extraction 2 and establish itself as the number 1 on Netflix

Netflix is releasing one success after another, and while one production is at the top, there are already speculations about the next streaming Top 1. The original movies and series released on the platform quickly become the most-watched.

For now, it’s the movie Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth that occupies that position, but it’s likely to be dethroned soon. Several productions have barely premiered and have already become global phenomena.

But which film would have the potential to overthrow the sequel featuring protagonist Tyler Rake? The answer is a production that premiered this Monday (19), directed by Henry Roosevelt.

This medical documentary could dethrone Extraction 2 on Netflix

The Mystery of Maya is the new Netflix movie that fluctuates among the positions in the Top 10 of the streaming service in various countries. The documentary tells the story of Maya Kowalski, a 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a rare disease.

But when she was admitted to a hospital in 2016, claiming to experience intense pain, Maya is placed under state custody.The medical team had suspicions regarding the care provided by Maya’s parents, Jack and Beata.

The case was so serious that any form of contact between her and her parents was prohibited. They then filed a lawsuit against the hospital, and the plot continues from the beginning of the trial, with unexpected twists.