This movie took more than 12 years to be filmed and you can watch it online for free

Boyhood is one of the most successful movies of 2000 and not only won an Oscar, but was also one of the most popular films of recent times. It took 12 years to make and portrays the life of a young man, from childhood to adulthood.

Richard Linklater wrote and directed the story. Ellar Coltrane, Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette were some of its protagonists. The young actor was 7 years old when he started filming the movie and finished the project at the age of 19.

In all, it received 175 awards and 218 nominations. These include an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. It also received a nomination for Best Motion Picture of the Year at the 2015 ceremony.

How to watch Boyhood online for free

Boyhood had its big debut in theaters during 2014 and some time later it reached some streaming platforms. It is currently available online for free on Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States. It is also part of the Hulu and SHOWTIME catalog.

It had a budget of 4 million and ended up grossing almost 45 million. So it was a box office success and became one of the most popular films of the generation. There are several films with a similar style and among them are Magnolia with Julianne Moore and Little Children with Patrick Wilson and Kate Winslet.

“The film tells a story of a divorced couple trying to raise their young son. The story follows the boy for twelve years, from first grade at age 6 through 12th grade at age 17-18, and examines his relationship with his parents as he grows”, describes the official synopsis.