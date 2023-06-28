FX has premiered several series in recent times, but this week it was reported that one of those that premiered last year cemented its place as Hulu‘s most watched series worldwide. The second season broke all records so far.

This one was created by Christopher Storer and starred Jeremy Allen White. It was nominated for a BAFTA award and won 11 awards throughout its stay on the streaming platform. So far it has had 24 nominations in total.

The story follows a young chef from the world of fine dining who returns to Chicago to run her family’s sandwich store. In the new episodes we saw how she teams up with two of her friends to fulfill one of her biggest dreams.

The Bear season 2 is FX’s most-watched release on Hulu

Variety confirmed that The Bear‘s viewership increased 70% with the launch of the second season, which took place on Thursday, June 22. Users have chosen Storer and Allen White‘s comedy as one of the platform’s favorites.

The first installment featured eight episodes, which were an absolute success. While the second came with ten episodes in total and are currently a rage, being one of the most watched titles worldwide.

Jeremy plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, the show’s main character. Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richie. This time we see how the trio works to transform their place and take it to a new gastronomic level.