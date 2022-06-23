The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is just around the corner. Chris Hemsworth stepped back into the skin of the Nordic god to star in more adventures in this new film. But this time, more accompanied than ever. Will we be able to see several Marvel characters together again?

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released July 8 in all theaters. Its director, Taika Waititi, establishes an interesting proposal in this new God of Thunder movie. With a staging full of colors, good music and quality actors, the director tries to immerse us in the world of one of the most popular avengers.

According to Disney's website, long after the events that transpired in Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy must convince Thor to return to the battlefield to face a villain bent on killing every godlike creature in the entire cosmos, and to fight this threat he must recruit his friends.

Thanks to the trailer, it was possible to see some of the actors who will be participating in this new adventure. Of course Chris Hemsworth was the first to appear as the god. But what other characters from the Marvel world could appear?

Which Marvel characters might appear in Thor: Love and Thunder?

We know that Watiti and Hemsworth's new movie will show Gorr, the butcher of gods, played by Christian Bale, on a mission to wipe out all the gods. But in addition, the latest trailer released by Marvel, has revealed the first glimpse of Rusell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus and several action scenes with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, wielding the Mjolnir as the goddess of thunder she has become.

On the other hand, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander's Lady Sif and several characters from one of the most beloved sagas of the Marvel universe, Guardians of the Galaxy, will also appear.

Chris Pratt will return as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, Matt Damon as the fake Loki, Luke Hemsworth as the fake Thor, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, and there will also be cameos by Sam Neill as the fake Odin and Melissa McCarthy as the fake Hela.