Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. Here, check out what you need to know about this film.

Chris Hemsworth is ready to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the fourth installment of the franchise, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which is due for the summer. The film will be directed by Taika Waititi, who was also behind ‘Ragnarok’.

While there’s a lot of Marvel content coming up this year, fans still have a lot of enthusiasm for the film, especially as it will introduce Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. Foster hasn’t appeared in the MCU since ‘Endgame’ (2019) in a small cameo.

Besides that, the first teaser also showed that Thor continues to try to find an identity after everything that has happened. While we wait for the first trailer to be released (Monday, May 23), check out everything you need to know about the film.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Release date

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. It will be the fourth movie of the character after ‘Thor’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Also, it’s the fifth movie of Phase 4 of the MCU.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Plot

According to the synopsis revealed by Decider, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will follow Thor in a “self-discovery” journey which will be interrupted when a killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) seeks the extinction of the gods. So, he will have the help of old friends, including his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Cast

Chris Hemsworth will return in the titular role, alongside Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. The movie will introduce Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, who is set to be the villain of the movie and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

The rest of the cast includes: Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Taika Waititi. Meanwhile, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Neill and Melissa McCarthy will have cameos.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Rumored runtime

CBR.com reported that according to a listing from Australian theater chain Event Cinema, the film will be 115 minutes long (1 hour and 55 minutes). However, there’s no confirmation of this from either Marvel or Disney.