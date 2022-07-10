Taika Waititi’s second Thor entry, “Love and Thunder,” is already in theaters and the movie’s soundtrack is heavily inspired by the 80’s. Here, check out which songs appear in the film.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has been released and the movie is making a splash in the box office, with the third-biggest opening weekend ($143 million, as reported by Variety). Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular character to fight Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher with the help of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who wanted the movie to have an 80’s vibe to it, which it’s clear by its soundtrack. The trailers used Guns N’ Roses’ classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and the film relies heavily on the band’s music. However, there’s other great artists such as ABBA or Enya.

Christian Bale also revealed that they had filmed a scene in which they used Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” but after Stranger Things 4 premiered, Waititi decided to not use it anymore. Here, check out all the songs that feature in the film, and what we know about the score.

All the songs featured in Thor: Love and Thunder

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Waititi confessed that he was a big fan of Guns N’ Roses and that using various of the band's songs was making him nervous. “At one point, the music supervisors were like, ‘You might have to have a chat with Axl.' But I was just getting scared. He’s one of the greatest icons for me.” All the songs featured in the film:

Only Time - Enya

Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N’ Roses

Paradise City - Guns N’ Roses

Our Last Summer - Abba

Family Affair - Mary J. Blige

Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses

Goodies - Ciara

Hey Ninny-Nonny- Written By Taika Waititi

November Rain - Guns N’ Roses

Rainbow In The Dark - Dio

On the other hand, the film’s score was composed by Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad, who was the first female to score for the Star Trek franchise, according to Variety. Meanwhile, “Love and Thunder” is the fourth film for Giacchino this year, after “The Batman,” “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion.” The film’s soundtrack is available on Spotify and Youtube.