The fourth installment of the Thor saga, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman and it’s directed by Taika Waititi. Here, check out when it will be available to watch online.

It’s almost time for the fourth installment of Thor, ‘Love and Thunder’, to come to theaters (July 8th). Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale lead the cast, which also counts Chris Pratt and Tessa Thompson. Directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed ‘Ragnarok’, and, according to the first reactions it is one of the best movies of the Phase 4 of the MCU.

The movie will follow Thor (Hemsworth) as he is in a self-discovery journey, until the plans of villain Gorr the God Butcher, which, as his name suggests, is trying to kill all the Gods, interfere with his time-off. With the help of old friends, including his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now is the Mighty Thor, he will have to once again save the day.

With the recent tease of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who said that the revelation of where this saga is going to will happen soon, fans won’t want to miss this next chapter in the franchise. If you want to wait for the movie to be available to stream, here, check out when it’s coming to Disney Plus.

When is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ going to be available to stream?

As fans might know, the majority of Marvel Studios’ projects go directly to Disney+, as they’re part of the company. Except for the live-action Spider-Man content, which is also property of Sony and there are other deals involved. However, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit Disney+ soon after its theatrical release.

There’s no official date for the movie to hit the streamer, though, as Disney may change the theatrical window depending on how well the film is doing in the box office. However, it’s expected that ‘Love and Thunder’ will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical release before coming to Disney+, just as ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

With that in mind, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ could be available in Disney+ at the end of August. Shorter exclusive theatrical windows have been the norm after the pandemic, not only for Marvel but also for DC which has a deal with HBO Max.

*This article will be updated.