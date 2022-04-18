‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, directed by Taika Waititi, will arrive in theaters on July 8 and after Marvel dropped the first teaser trailer nobody can stop talking about Natalie Portman’s amazing transformation for the role of Mighty Thor.

Thor is ready to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the fourth installment of the franchise, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022. Chris Hemsworth will return as the God of Thunder, but fans are eager to watch Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become Mighty Thor. And it seems it was worth the wait.

The first teaser for the film dropped on Monday (April 18th) and the Internet hasn’t stopped talking about one thing: Natalie Portman’s arms. While the trailer features prominently other cameos, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, the last scene teases Jane Foster’s transformation on Mighty Thor.

It’s been a while since Jane Foster has appeared in the MCU. The last time we saw her was in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). While she and Thor are no longer a couple, it will be interesting to know what exactly happened between them and, of course, know how she will become the new Thor.

Natalie Portman’s training to become Mighty Thor

While Portman is not unfamiliar with intense training for movie roles, she definitely had to put in work for the role. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Portman revealed how she was working out to become Mighty Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’:

"I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes — heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work."

While she says that she didn’t want to “get bulky,” fans have expressed their enthusiasm to see her so in form for the role. And it seems like it also helped her with the acting. "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” she added.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will follow Thor in a “self-discovery” journey which will be interrupted when a killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) seeks the extinction of the gods. So, he will have the help of old friends, including his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who has his magical hammer, Mjolnir.