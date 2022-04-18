The first teaser trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has a few surprises, such as the first view of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. However, many fans wonder if Loki will appear in the film. Here, check out what we know.

Marvel has finally released the first teaser trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,' the fourth installment of the character’s own franchise, which will come out in July 8. Fans have waited long to see what will happen in this new chapter and, so far, the first view didn’t disappoint.

While everyone is talking about Natalie Portman’s transformation as the Mighty Thor, which only featured at the end of the teaser, there are several characters missing. For example, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, who will be the main villain, and, of course, Thor’s brother Loki.

Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, has enjoyed a redeeming arc since his first apparition in the franchise. While the character has its own show in Disney Plus, which (spoilers ahead) ending with the revealing of multiple variants and the concept of the Multiverse. So, is Loki going to be in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Will Loki be in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Well, so far, there’s no confirmation of Tom Hiddleston being part of the movie. In an interview in 2021, pre Loki series, the actor said that the Thor movies have explored “the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki," however, he believed that that duality “should remain closed for the moment,” according to Screen Rant.

However, director Taika Waititi has said that the movie is “so over the top now in the very best way” and also adding that it was like “10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing,” according to Collider. That could refer to a cameo from Loki.

While Hiddleston’s words don't sound so assuring, let’s remember that Marvel actors have lied before about being involved (or not) in other projects (Andrew Garfield, for example). On the other hand, Matt Damon and Chris Hemworth’s brother, Luke, will make a cameo as the meta-versions of Loki and Thor, aka, the actors of the play that Loki wrote about himself in Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Synopsis

Besides the trailer, Marvel also released the official synopsis of the movie (transcript via Decider):

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.