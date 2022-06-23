Thor: Love and Thunder promises to intrigue audiences with new characters, a great soundtrack and more of the mythical god. Christian Bale has been one of the most interesting additions, but who will he play this time?

Thor: Love and Thunder has blown fans' minds with its latest trailer, where we can see the return of Natalie Portman and Christian Bale as the new villain. In addition, the film also features Russell Crowe as Zeus. Undoubtedly we will see an interesting twist by allowing the crossover between the two mythologies.

The film is scheduled for release on July 8 and is inspired by a great period of Jason Aaron's comic books. In the small previews given by the Marvel studio, the female version of Thor, who will be Jane Foster as the new bearer of the Mjölnir, has been presented.

Once again under the direction of Taika Waititi, fans will find a story full of visual effects, funny moments between characters and scenes of pure drama and action. And, of course, a new villain out to ruin Thor's life.

Gorr The God Butcher: The new villain played by Christian Bale

In the latest trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, we saw a dark, sinister and fully made-up Bale as he intoned "All the gods will die". The actor will play Gorr The God Butcher, who goes by the name of God Butcher or The Butcher of the Gods.

Although Gorr is relatively young, having first appeared in comics just ten years ago -Thor: God of Thunder #2- and there were really only two stories about him, he seems ready to ravage Asgard and make Thor's life miserable.

According to The Universe and "What To See" magazines, at the dawn of all cosmic times, Gorr was a nondescript alien from a planet so nondescript it had no name. His home was inhospitable to life, ravaged by drought, famine, earthquakes and wild beasts. Even so, his people believed that their gods watched over them, listened to their prayers, and that misfortune was the ineffable divine will.

As he grew older, he tried to start a family. However, he lost everything because of the earthquakes on the planet. This is when he ceases to have faith in the gods. His behavior causes him to be separated from the tribe and he begins to live a solitary life. On the way he crossed the fight of two gods, a golden one and Knull. When the golden god asks Gorr for help, he takes Knull's sword and kills him, thus acquiring some powers.

Thus he begins to have immortality, super strength, speed and manipulation of dark matter. With the powers on his side and with a great thirst for revenge, he begins to wander the universe and kills all the gods who cross his path. This is how he reaches Thor.