Three movies to stream on Netflix if you like 'Chloe' with Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson (The A-Team and Taken) and Julianne Moore (The Kids Are All Right) starred in Chloe, a classic romantic thriller that became a cult film in 2009. The A-list stars were joined by Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia and Mean Girls).

The story follows Dr. Catherine Stewart, who suspects her husband of cheating and hires escort Chloe to test him, but soon the relationship between the three intensifies. The film was directed by Atom Egoyan.

The film production was trending again this week and quickly became one of the most watched on Netflix, ranking in the top 10. Here, check out three similar titles that you can find on the streaming platform…

Top 3 Chloe-style movies with Liam Neeson

Fatal Affair (2020)

Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.

6 Years (2015)

A young couple bound by a seemingly ideal love, begins to unravel as unexpected opportunities spin them down a volatile and violent path and threaten the future they had always imagined.

Marriage Story (2019)

A stage director and an actress struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal extremes.