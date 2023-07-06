Three movies with Adam DeVine that you can watch on Netflix ahead of 'The Out-Laws'

Adam DeVine has established himself as one of the best comedy actors of his generation. Known for his roles in movies such as ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Mike And Dave,’ as well as TV shows such as ‘Modern Family,’ he has built a solid career.

This year, the actor will appear in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com thriller ‘The Out-Laws,’ alongside Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan. The movie follows Owen (DeVine), who is a bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. However, he suspects that his future in-laws are a criminal band, the Ghost Bandits.

The movie arrives this weekend on Netflix (July 7th), and it promises to be a total success for the platform. However, if you want to have an Adam DeVine marathon or want to check out some of his other performances, here you got five recommendations on the streamer.

Three comedy movies with Adam DeVine available on Netflix

Jexi (2019)

Do you have nightmares about AI? This rom-com will address them. In the movie, Phil (DeVine) is addicted to his phone and soon enough he gets an upgrade that comes with an AI life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader, Jexi. While he learns to be less dependent on the phone, Jexi will become a nightmare.

When We First Met (2018)

In this film, Devine plays a man who, after spending a night with the girl of his dreams and only becoming friends, gets the opportunity to travel through time and change that night over and over again until he gets everything perfect. It also stars Alexandra Daddario and Robbie Amell.

Game over, man! (2018)

The film’s synopsis reads: When a gunman holds hostages inside an elite Los Angeles party, three unlikely warriors put their lives and reputations on the line and try to become heroes to save the day.