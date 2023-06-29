Henry Cavill will come back for a third season of Netflix‘s The Witcher, his last portraying Geralt of Rivia. The actor won’t return for the fourth installment, as Liam Hemsworth is taking up on the role. However, first reactions suggest that the British actor says goodbye with a strong performance.

Cavill gained international recognition for portraying the iconic superhero Superman/Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe films, including “Man of Steel” (2013), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), and “Justice League” (2017). But after the restructuring of the DCEU, the role will now be portrayed by David Corenswet.

He has also appeared in other action films such as “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” (2015), and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018). On the other hand, apart from The Witcher, you can enjoy some of Cavill’s performances on Netflix. Here, check out three movies you can watch on the platform with him.

Three movies with Henry Cavill to watch on Netflix

Enola Holmes (2020)

Cavill took the role of iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in this Netflix’s film, adapting Nancy Meyers’ novel. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as the teen sister of Holmes, who also wants to solve mysteries.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

The Superman actor came back as Sherlock Holmes for the sequel. In this one, the actor has a more prominent role, as he serves more as a mentor to the titular character, who is struggling with her own agency.

Sand Castle (2017)

This is considered one of Cavill’s best films. This war drama was released in 2017, and it follows Matt Ocre, a young soldier in the United States Army, who is tasked with restoring water to a village in Iraq. It also stars Nicholas Hoult, Logan Marshall-Green, Tommy Flanagan, Glen Powell, Beau Knapp, and Neil Brown Jr.