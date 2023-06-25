While specialized press discuss the “death of the movie star,” Jennifer Lawrence would like to take a word. The 32-year-old actor has proven once again that she is a force when it comes to bringing people to the cinema with her latest film “No Hard Feelings.”

The R-Rated comedy has debuted with a 15$ million box office gross in the domestic market, which is impressive for a non-IP title these days. Of course, it’s not that Lawrence is a stranger to carrying franchises either.

However, ‘No Hard Feelings’ isn’t available to stream yet. But if you wish to watch Lawrence in some of their iconic roles without leaving your house. Check out these three movies with her that you can find on Netflix.

Movies with Jennifer Lawrence that you can watch on Netflix in the US

Silver Lining Playbook

Starring opposite Bradley Cooper, this movie led her to an Oscar win. The movie follows Pat (Cooper), who after spending time in a mental institution, tries to reconcile with his wife. However, he crosses paths with Tiffany (Lawrence), who presents an intriguing proposition: she will help him win her back, but there’s a significant favor she asks in return.

Don’t Look Up

This film also received several Oscars nominations, and won the Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards. It follows two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

The Hunger Games

The franchise that started it all for Lawrence. In the dystopian film, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson) are forced to compete in the Hunger Games, an elaborate televised fight to the death with teenagers from all the districts of Panem.