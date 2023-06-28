Three movies with Rachel Brosnahan that you can watch on Netflix

Following months of auditions and screen tests, James Gunn has finally made his decision for the roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane in the upcoming movie “Superman: Legacy.“ The chosen pair? David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Both Corenswet, known for his performance in “The Politician,” and Brosnahan, the lead in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” were contenders alongside actors like Nicholas Hoult, who is still in the mix to play Lex Luthor, and the Sex Education’s star Emma Mackey.

While the details of the storyline remain mostly under wraps, Gunn previously revealed that the film will be set during Clark’s early days at the Daily Planet, where Lois already holds the position of a highly accomplished reporter. But while we wait for its release in July 2025, you can watch some of Brosnahan’s performances on Netflix.

Movies with Louis Lane’s star Rachel Broshanan that you can watch on Netflix

The Courier (2020)

This historical spy film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne. It was inspired by the true story of a British businessman who was recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to be a message conduit with Russian spy source Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in the 1960s.

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

One of her first roles back in the day, Broshanan portrays Genevieve in the film. The movie is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl. It also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Alice Englert, Jeremy Irons, Viola Davis, Emmy Rossum, Thomas Mann, and Emma Thompson.

Patriots Day (2016)

Truth be told, Broshanan isn’t much in this film. But it’s still a worthy watch if you’re looking for a political action thriller. Starring Mark Wahlberg, the movie follows the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 and the subsequent terrorist manhunt.