Through My Window 3: When is 'Looking at You' released on Netflix?

The phenomenon of Through My Window shows no signs of stopping. This Friday, Across the Sea arrived on Netflix, which means the second installment inspired by Ariana Godoy‘s stories. The movie is already a success.

It is expected to be one of the most watched by the end of next week. Just a few days ago, the streaming platform confirmed at TUDUM, the global event for fans, that there will be a third part titled Looking at You.

This means that many of the iconic Spanish actors will be back for the new film. Clara Galle and Julio Peña will reprise their roles as Raquel and Ares Hidalgo, continuing their love story.

When will Through My Window 3 arrive on Netflix?

Looking at You will be the third movie that completes the trilogy of Through My Window. The title was revealed at TUDUM, and it was confirmed that it will continue the love story between Ares and Raquel.

When will it premiere on Netflix? At the moment, the streaming platform only assured that it will arrive sometime in 2024. In the meantime, you can enjoy the two previous installments, which are available in the service’s catalog.