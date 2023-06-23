The countdown is over and fans of writer Ariana Godoy can now play the second installment of Through My Window, which was added to the Netflix catalog this morning. Clara Galle and Julio Peña are back as Raquel and Ares Hidalgo.
Across The Sea was one of the most anticipated adaptations, especially for readers who once used Wattpad. The story continues the plot left open in the first movie, which was released in 2022.
In recent years it has become quite popular to bring to the screen some of the most popular books among young adults. ACOTAR and From Blood and Ash will also be adapted in the near future.
Through My Window 2 Soundtrack: Full list of songs
- Cuando zarpa el amor – Amaia
- Cold War – Cautious Clay
- Río de Janeiro – El Buen Hijo
- Cuando Calienta El Sol – Los Hermanos Rigual
- Silbando (feat. Melcochita) – Silvestre Montez y Sus Guantanameros
- Te Sigo Esperando (feat. Mujeres) – Kokoshca
- SAOKO – ROSALÍA
- El Anillo – Jennifer Lopez
- El Magnetismo – Lucia Tacchetti
- Tacones Rojos – Sebastián Yatra
- Todo Está Donde Lo Dejé – Lucia Tacchetti
- The Next Level – FATAMORGANA
- Eclipse Total – Aries
- Domingo Raro – Pipiolas feat. Bego
- L’amor Fa Calor – Renaldo & Clara
- Paciencia – Kara Jiménez Blanco
- El Buen Hijo – El Buen Hijo
- Todo Lo Que Hago Cuando No Estás – mori
- Hang Five – Los Coronas
- Fuego Pa Cantare – Emilia y Pablo
- 2030 – Diphda & Fectro
- Honey – Jesse Baez
- Xanclas Sobre El Asfalto – Rebe
- Diarro – Àngel Garau Dueñas
- Invisible – Lucia Tacchetti
- No Te Vayas Aún – Laborde feat. Leftee
Songs played in the trailer of Through My Window 2:
- Relapse – Mia Mormino & Karapet R. Moralyan
- Higher – Jake Warren & Tami
- The Taste of Disgrace – Nick Kingsley , Daniel Farrant , & Remy
- Take Me Now – MUSZETTE