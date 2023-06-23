'Through My Window: Across the Sea' soundtrack: All the songs that appear in the Netflix movie

The countdown is over and fans of writer Ariana Godoy can now play the second installment of Through My Window, which was added to the Netflix catalog this morning. Clara Galle and Julio Peña are back as Raquel and Ares Hidalgo.

Across The Sea was one of the most anticipated adaptations, especially for readers who once used Wattpad. The story continues the plot left open in the first movie, which was released in 2022.

In recent years it has become quite popular to bring to the screen some of the most popular books among young adults. ACOTAR and From Blood and Ash will also be adapted in the near future.

Through My Window 2 Soundtrack: Full list of songs

Cuando zarpa el amor – Amaia

Cold War – Cautious Clay

Río de Janeiro – El Buen Hijo

Cuando Calienta El Sol – Los Hermanos Rigual

Silbando (feat. Melcochita) – Silvestre Montez y Sus Guantanameros

Te Sigo Esperando (feat. Mujeres) – Kokoshca

SAOKO – ROSALÍA

El Anillo – Jennifer Lopez

El Magnetismo – Lucia Tacchetti

Tacones Rojos – Sebastián Yatra

Todo Está Donde Lo Dejé – Lucia Tacchetti

The Next Level – FATAMORGANA

Eclipse Total – Aries

Domingo Raro – Pipiolas feat. Bego

L’amor Fa Calor – Renaldo & Clara

Paciencia – Kara Jiménez Blanco

El Buen Hijo – El Buen Hijo

Todo Lo Que Hago Cuando No Estás – mori

Hang Five – Los Coronas

Fuego Pa Cantare – Emilia y Pablo

2030 – Diphda & Fectro

Honey – Jesse Baez

Xanclas Sobre El Asfalto – Rebe

Diarro – Àngel Garau Dueñas

Invisible – Lucia Tacchetti

No Te Vayas Aún – Laborde feat. Leftee

Songs played in the trailer of Through My Window 2: