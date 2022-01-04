Netflix is planning to conquer teenage hearts once again with a film adaptation of the best seller 'Through My Window'. Here, check out the trailer, release date, plot and cast of this movie.

If Netflix has done something right, it has been creating teenage rom-com hits. After ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and ‘The Kissing Booth’, the producer is going for another film adaptation of a young adult best-seller ‘Through My Window’.

‘Through My Window’, which is also known as ‘A través de mi ventana,’ is a Spanish film adaptation of the teen novel by author Ariana Godoy. It was first published on Wattpad, and similarly as other works such as ‘After’, is now getting a movie.

Fans of the book are eagerly expecting the new movie, which will be released this year on the platform. Here, check out everything we know so far about the film such as cast, plot and when it will be available on Netflix.

Through My Window release date: When it will hit Netflix?

At TUDUM 2021, an event where the platform states everything that’s coming, Netflix announced the romantic film’s official release date. The film will be released on Netflix on February 4, 2022. As usual, the movie will drop at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on Feb. 4.

Netflix’s Through My Window plot: What is it about?

The film will tell the story of a teenage girl, Raquel, who is in love (and frankly obsessed) with her neighbor Ares. They have never spoken to each other before. However, after a wi-fi incident, Ares finds out about her crush and they start flirting. Certainly, everything will get out of control.

Netflix's 'Through My Window' trailer

Here's the full trailer for the upcoming Spanish film, directed by Marçal Forés:

Through My Window cast

Clara Galle as Raquel

Julio Peña as Ares

Pilar Castro as Rosa María

Hugo Arbues as Apolo

Eric Masip as Artemis

Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi

Lucía de la Puerta as Samy

Natalia Azahara as Daniela

Emilia Lazo as Claudia

Marià Casals as Marco

