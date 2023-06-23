Through My Window: Will there be a third movie on Netflix?

Through My Window 2 has finally debuted on Neftlix and is expected to soon become one of the most watched teen movies on the platform. The story written by Ariana Godoy already has a large fan base around the world.

Across the Sea marks the return of Julio Peña and Clara Galle as Ares Hidalgo and Raquel. This time, the characters will pick up where their love left off, but they will also have to face different obstacles that stand in their way.

Several similar titles were released this year, including My Fault on Prime Video, which is also an adaptation of a novel written by Mercedes Ron. One of the most popular romances on the service is After.

Will Through My Window be a trilogy on Netflix?

Netflix finally confirmed the arrival of a third film, which will mark the end of the Through My Window trilogy. It is not yet known when it will be added to the catalog, but it is a fact that it will arrive at some point of 2024.

The third installment already has a title and will be Through My Window: Looking at You. It was announced at the last edition of Tudum, which took place in Brazil on June 17.

It is expected that all the actors who appeared in the previous films will be back for one last journey in this love story. Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Eric Masip and Hugo Arbués are some of the confirmed actors.