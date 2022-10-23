Julia Roberts and George Clooney stars in “Ticket to Paradise,” directed by Ol Parker. However, this is not the first collaboration between the two friends. Check out all their movies together and where to watch them.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have teamed up once again for “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker where they play divorced parents trying to break off the engagement of their adult daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) with a Balinese (Maxime Bouttier) she met while vacationing on the island.

‘Ticket to Paradise’ has debuted in the domestic box office with strong numbers, a solid $16.3 million, while overseas the film has already grossed $80 million. According to Variety, the film has been watched mostly by adults over 35. It’s a great feat for a film premiering the same weekend as “Black Adam,” which grossed $67 million.

However, it’s not surprising that Roberts and Clooney attract audiences to theaters, as they have proved from time to time that they are incredible partners on the silver screen, as well as friends off it. So, if you want to enjoy their unmatched chemistry, here is the list of all their collaborations and where to watch them.

All Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s movies and where to watch them

As Jason Bailey, critic from the New York Times, put it, they “have quietly become the Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn of our time.” While “Ticket to Paradise” is their first rom-com together, they have always played partners of some kind. Check out all their collaborations:

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Available to watch on: Netflix

This is a remake of the 1960’s film, which stars Clooney as Danny Ocean, who assembles a crew of thieves to rob three casinos but in the process, Danny risks his chances of reconciling with ex-wife Tess, played by Roberts.

‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ (2002)

Available to watch on: Starz, Amazon Prime Video

This is Clooney’s directorial debut, and the story follows the life of Chuck Barris, who was a game-show host and, according to him, also an assassin for the CIA (denied by the agency). Barris is played by Sam Rockwell, Clooney plays the agent who recruits him, while Roberts plays a double agent.

‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (2004)

Available on: Netflix

This is the sequel to “Ocean’s Eleven,” in which Clooney and Roberts return with the rest of its star studded cast (Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta Jones and more) to make more heists.

‘Money Monster’ (2016)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Jodie Foster. A hostage drama in which Clooney and Roberts play a financial TV host and a producer that are putin a dangerous situation when an irate investor takes over their studio.