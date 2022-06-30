Julia Roberts and George Clooney return to the big screen with a new romantic comedy. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about Ticket to Paradise.

The new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, features two stars: George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The two actors reunite after 22 years, since they starred together in the drama films Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Money Monster.

It will be directed by Ol Parker, who wrote the screenplay with Daniel Pipski. Under the wing of its production company, Universal Pictures, the 2 1/2 minute trailer has already been released.

Parker made his feature directorial debut for Clooney in 2002, with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Which means the two know each other very well and the director will know how to bring out the actor's best performance. Not to mention the incredible scenes that Roberts, the inventor and queen of romantic comedies, will deliver.

'Tickets to Paradise' plot

Roberts and Clooney will play a divorced couple who rushed into marriage and try to save their daughter, Lily, from making the same mistake. But she is firmly determined to marry a man she recently met on a post-graduate trip to Bali. Both actors will go to great lengths to stop this from happening, so they travel together to Bali to stop the wedding.

According to Daily Beast, when Roberts tells a flight attendant at the beginning of the trailer that she can't sit next to Clooney because they were married, Clooney adds, "The worst 19 years of my life." Roberts clarifies that they were only married for five years and, without missing a beat, her ever-charming scene partner says, "I'm counting the recovery."

'Tickets to Paradise' cast and release date

Some of the cast members have been revealed following the release of the trailer. Great actors and actresses will merge in this new film that will hit the big screen on October 21.

Lucas Bravo from Emily in Paris, Kaitlyn Dever from Last Man Standing, Billie Lourd from Scream Queens, Star Wars and American Horror Story, Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be some of the great actors that will give life to this troubled family.

A curious fact about the film is that it was to be released on September 30, but due to the pandemic it could not be, as happened with many other productions. The filming took place in Australia, but in January they had to pause due to Covid cases among the cast and crew, as the Queensland region had a high peak of contagions.