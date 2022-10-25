Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back together on the silver screen in “Ticket to Paradise.” Here, check out when and where the movie will be available to stream in the US.

Ticket to Paradise: When is George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ new movie coming to streaming?

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are two of the most charismatic Hollywood stars, and they have finally reunited to make a romantic comedy. The pair stars in “Ticket to Paradise,” alongside breakthrough star Kaitlyn Dever, which had a great start at the box office.

The rom-com debuted with a solid $16.3 million in its first weekend in North America, while overseas it has already grossed around $80 million. In the film, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to try to ruin their daughter’s engagement with an Indonesian boy (Maxime Bouttier) in Bali.

Despite mixed to bad reviews (the movie has a score of 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the film has found its way, especially among older audiences, according to Variety. Also, it has served as a counterprogramming to Black Adam. Here, check out when it will be available on streaming service.

Where and when is ‘Ticket to Paradise’ coming to streaming?

For now, “Ticket to Paradise” is only available in theaters and it will probably be for a few months. However, the film is produced by Universal and the studio has a deal with Peacock TV. However, when it will hit the streaming service it’s unknown.

In 2021, the movies were released 45 days after their theatrical release. But this year, the new releases have taken longer to hit the service. For example, “Nope” was released in July and it will hit Peacock in mid-November, around four months later.

Roberts told the New York Times that she and Clooney “felt a lot of happy responsibility in wanting to make a comedy together, to give people a holiday from life after the world had gone through a really hard time.”

*This article will be updated.