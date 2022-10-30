The endof daylight saving time in the US is approaching. Here, check out when you have to move the clocks, in which states and if they move forward and backward.

Time change in the US 2022: When, where and how to change the clocks this fall

It’s almost time to change the clocks again as winter is approaching and, with it, the end of daylight saving time in the US. Here, check out when you have to move the clocks, in which states and if they move forward and backward.

As recent studies have shown that the practice of moving the clocks are associated with health risks, as well as depression. Especially as the days continue to get shorter until December 21, when the winter solstice happens. According to the New York Times, most Americans dislike the twice-yearly time reset.

That’s why the Senate passed the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which would end with the practice of changing the clocks in 2023. However, it still needs to be approved by the l from the House and from President Joe Biden.

Time Change 2022: When does the time change happen in the US?

According to the federal law in the US, the time change takes place on the first Sunday of November. Meaning that in 2022, it will happen on the morning of November 6. The 2:00 a.m. is the official time of the change.

How to change the clocks: Is the time moving forward or backward?

When Daylight Saving Time ends, the clocks move back. Meaning that on Sunday (Nov. 6), you must set your clock back one hour over the time established in your area. If the “Sunshine Protection Act” is approved, the clocks will move forward during the Spring 2023 probably for the last time.

Which states have to change the clock?

Almost all of the states have to move the clock backward. The only exceptions are: Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands; as well as Hawaii and Arizona do not make the change because they are the only two states in the country that have laws to maintain their regular hours throughout the year.