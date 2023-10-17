Timothée Chalamet's best movies to stream on Netflix and more right now

If there’s an actor who has experienced a rapid rise to fame, that is Timothée Chalamet. In less than ten years in the industry, he has become one of the most in-demand performers in Hollywood. And he is set even higher with his upcoming projects.

On Dec. 15th, fans will finally watch his take on Willy Wonka in the prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It will also be the first time he appears in a musical, singing and dancing. Next year, after a delay, he will reprise his role as Paul Artrides in Dune Part II.

Another of his upcoming projects is Going Electric, in which he will portray Bob Dylan. However, while we wait for his new films, here are seven of his best films, according to its IMDB scores, to stream in the US right now.

Timothée Chalamet’s movies to stream in the US

Interstellar (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

This film was one of his first big opportunities, and he appeared as the young version of Matthew McConaughey’s character. He also got to star alongside other talented actors such as Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine.

Stream on Netflix.

Dune (2021)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Based on the iconic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, “Dune” is definitely one of the films that showcase his rage. Chalamet stars as young nobleman Paul Atreides, as he navigates political intrigue and warfare on the desert planet of Arrakis. This epic adventure also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac.

Stream on Netflix.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

This coming-of-age romance was his breakthrough role, earning him his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor. Set in the picturesque Italian countryside during the 1980s, the film explores the passionate summer relationship between Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer).

Stream on Netflix.

Little Women (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Thanks to Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan’s inspired performances, as well as Florence Pugh’s, Greta Gerwig’s cinematic version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel has become one of the best adaptations of the novel.

Stream on Starz.

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Director: Felix van Groeningen

The movie, based on real life events, chronicles the harrowing journey of a father, David Sheff (Steve Carell), as he grapples with his son Nic’s (Chalamet) drug addiction. For this role, Chalamet was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award, all for Best Supporting Actor.

Stream on Prime Video.

Lady Bird (2017)

Director: Greta Gerwig

The first collaboration between the trio of Gerwig, Chalamet and Ronan was “Lady Bird,” still considered by many as Gerwig’s best movie. The heartfelt coming-of-age story centered around Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Ronan), who is in her senior year at a Catholic high school in Sacramento, California. Chalamet appears as one of her love interests.

Stream on Fubo (seven-day free trial), Paramount+, Showtime, and Kanopy.

The King (2019)

Director: David Michôd

“The King” is a historical drama that sees Chalamet portrays King Henry V, who reluctantly ascends the throne amidst political turmoil and warfare.Directed by David Michôd, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Stream on Netflix.