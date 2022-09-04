Timothée Chalamet is one of the most important celebrities in the new generation of Hollywood actors. At his young age, he has already earned the luxury of starring in major productions, such as Dune, Call Me By Your Name and the future Wonka. Here we tell you what is his net worth until 2022.

Timothée Chalamet is not only a great actor but also a fashion icon and he proved it at this weekend's Venice Film Festival 2022. During Friday's event, he arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film, Bones and All, wearing a custom red Haider Ackermann ensemble.

The 26-year-old Lady Bird star is not afraid to try new fashion concepts, as long as it suits his personality. This is not the first time the designer and the actor have worked together, as last year they teamed up to create sweatshirts for Afghanistan Libre, an organization that fights for the rights of women and girls in the country.

Despite not having been in the industry for many years, he has established himself as one of the most important figures in the film industry. He has received numerous honors and recognitions, including nominations for Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Timothée Chalamet's net worth

The actor's net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Chalamet began his career as a child, appearing in a few commercials and short films. Over the years he worked his way through casting and made a name for himself on the series Homeland, before making his big-screen debut in Men, Women & Children.

Fame came after appearing as Tom in Interstellar, the hit movie starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, among other big names. On the other hand, Timothée was paid around $9 million to star as Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, titled Wonka.