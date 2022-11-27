Timothee Chalamet is one of the young actors who have settled at the top of the pyramid in Hollywood. He has become one of the best in his profession and there is no director who doesn't want to work with him. Here, check out his next projects.

Timothee Chalamet released a few days ago his latest romantic horror production, entitled Bones and All. There he shares the screen with Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance and Michael Stuhlbarg, among others. The actor has positioned himself as one of the most influential young actors in the industry and his peers. He was part of major productions and in a very short time has created a career like few others.

One of the most important moments in his vocation was when he starred in Call Me By Your Name with Armie Hammer. The story takes us to the summer of 1983 in northern Italy. Elio Perlman, Chalamet's character, is on vacation with his family and meets a doctoral student who comes to the house to help his father.

Now he has completely changed the concept of the projects he has been working on lately. Bones and All was quite a controversial film and there the 26-year-old actor returned to work with director Luca Guadagnino. The drama is about a romance that touches on some pretty dark themes, such as cannibalism. The story is adapted from the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which was published in 2015.

What are Timothee Chalamet's upcoming projects?

Wonka

The French-born actor is set to take on the big screen in the role that became iconic after Johnny Depp's performance in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Internet went crazy after the first images of Timothee as Wonka leaked. The film will be a prequel that will tell the character's story.

Neil Hannon (The Divine Comedy) is the mastermind behind the musical numbers that will be featured in the feature, while the director is Paul King (Paddington). Sally Hawkins, Olivia Coleman, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas and Keegan-Michael Key will join the 26-year-old actor in the film, which opens March 17, 2023.

Going Electric

Chalamet's time to shine has come, as he will play Bob Dylan in the 1960s, during the early stages of his career. The film is by James Mangold, but has yet to be fully confirmed. Last year, cinematographer Phedon Papamichael spoke to Collider and said "I don't think it's dead, but it's hard to pull off in a COVID era because it's all in small clubs with a lot of extras in period costumes, so you have a lot of hair and makeup".

4,000 Miles

In a slight departure from film, the actor will return to the stage in Amy Herzog's play 4,000 Miles. Although the actor was supposed to make his debut at the Old Vic theater in London during April 2020, everything had to be postponed due to the pandemic. No new dates have been confirmed yet, but he will play Leo.

He is a 21-year-old who embarks on a bicycle trip across the United States and ends up on the front step of his grandmother Vera, who will be played by Eileen Atkins, and manages to connect with her through their shared grief.

Dune: Part 2

The Dune sequel will bring Zendaya and Chalamet to the ring once again and the actors have already expressed what they think of the new installment during an interview with Collider. Timothee spoke about the future of his character, Paul Atreides, and said "I love [director] Denis Villeneuve's focus on retaining humanity. The need for it, or else you lose some quality. So, I think that's important to me when I think about the sequel. That's something to keep in mind". The new film will hit the big screen during 2023, as it is still in the filming stage.