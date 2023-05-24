Tina Turner, considered one of rock’s great vocalists, had died aged 83, her spokesperson has confirmed. According to the statement sent to Sky News, the Queen of Rock’n Roll passed away “peacefully” after a “long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.”

Turner was known for her several hits, including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It; as well as for her charismatic stage presence. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” another statement posted on her official Facebook page reads.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” it continued. Here, check out what we know about her illness.

What illness did Tina Turner have?

According to CNBC, Turner had suffered ill health in recent years. She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017. Also, in 2018, the singer revealed that she has suffered life-threatening illnesses including a stroke and she had to learn to walk again.

Turner had a string of R&B hits in the 1960s and early ’70s with her violent ex-husband husband Ike Turner before she left him, famously fleeing their Dallas hotel room with 36 cents. The abuse she suffered was documented in a 1993 Hollywood biopic with Angela Bassett.

Then, she found success on her solo career thanks to “Private Dancer,” which spawned three Top 10 hits, won her three Grammys and eventually sold more than 10 million copies. She remained a successful act throughout the late ’80s and ‘90s, as well as the millennium.

Turner is preceded in death by her two sons, Craig, who died in 2018, and Ronnie, in 2022. She married musical producer Erwin Bach in 2013. “Some of the happiest moments in my life were the birth of my beautiful baby boys, Craig and Ronnie, and marrying my partner and soul mate, Erwin Bach,” she told NBC’s Today Show in 2021.