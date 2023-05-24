Tina Turner, one of the greatest rock and roll female singers, has passed away at 83 in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Per the reports, she died peacefully after battling with a long illness. Colleagues and celebrities have reacted to the news on social media.

Turner was known for her charismatic stage presence, and she built one of the most successful careers in music thanks to her many hits, including What’s Love Got to Do With It, The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and more.

She won 12 Grammys, was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and was the first female artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. She also wrote three memoirs, and her life inspired an acclaimed Broadway jukebox musical, and the 2021 documentary Tina.

Celebrities react to Tina Turner’s death

After the news broke, many celebrities went to social media to share their love for Turner. Including singer Ciara, who wrote: “thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”Mick Jagger also wrote a few words for his friend: “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” Here, check out all the tweets and tributes: