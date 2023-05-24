Tina Turner was not only a martyr in the industry, but was nicknamed the queen of rock for her successful career. The interpreter of What’s Love Got to Do With It marked a before and after in history, and she was not only dedicated to music, but she was also a composer, dancer, choreographer and actress.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, May 24, the sad news of the icon’s passing at the age of 83 was announced. The singer had been battling with her health for years and in 2016 was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. A year later she received a kidney transplant and decided to retire from music.

It was Bernard Doherty, her spokesman in the UK, who confirmed the news saying “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model”. During 2021 she released her documentary film, called TINA, where she says thank you and goodbye to the public.

Where and how to watch ‘TINA’ online

TINA is one of her latest biographical documentary films that gives a glimpse into her life and success. As the film progresses, it shows unpublished images, audio tapes, personal photographs and intimate interviews, offering a glimpse into the singer’s incredible career.

Directed by T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay, the film is available for viewing on the Max streaming platform. The star herself makes several cameos in the production, along with Ike Turner and Carl Arrington.

What movies has Tina Turner starred in?

Tommy (1975) as The Acid Queen – Available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and more.

A deaf, dumb and blind boy discovers that he is a natural prodigy at playing pinball, becoming a champion and later the messiah of a religious cult.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978) as Our Guests at Heartland –Available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and more.

A small town band makes it big, but loses track of their roots, as they get caught up into the big-time machinations of the music biz. Now, they must thwart a plot to destroy their home town. Built around the music of The Beatles, this musical uses some big name groups like Peter Frampton and Aerosmith.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) as Aunty Entity – Available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and more.

Mad Max, the road warrior, arrives in the desolate city of Bartertown where, after surviving a cruel fight, he is sent to the desert.

Last Action Hero (1993) as The Mayor – Available on Hulu and Netflix.

Following the death of his father, young Danny Madigan takes comfort in watching action movies featuring the indestructible Los Angeles cop Jack Slater. After being given a magic ticket by theater manager Nick, Danny is sucked into the screen and bonds with Slater.

When evil fictional villain Benedict gets his hands on the ticket and enters the real world, Danny and Jack must follow and stop him.

What’s Love Got to Do with it as Herself (1993) – Available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and more.

Singer Tina Turner rises to stardom while mustering the courage to break free from her abusive husband Ike.